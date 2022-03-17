CHARITON — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is holding a volunteer cleanup day at Red Haw State Park on March 27 to remove downed branches and small debris caused by the tornado that moved through Lucas County on March 5.
Cleanup will be held from 1-4 p.m. at picnic and beach areas, the dam and east trail. Debris includes boards with nails, roofing materials, insulation and pieces of metal.
Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, closed toe shoes (hiking boots preferable), a water bottle and clothing appropriate for the activity. Volunteers should meet at the park office. Rain date will be April 3.
For questions, contact Red Haw State Park at 641-774-5632. The campground and trail system remain closed.