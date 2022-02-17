FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Arts & Convention Center will welcome country music icon Wade Hayes.
Hayes will perform Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 pm. at Fairfield Arts & Convention Center following the 7th Annual Kenny Norton Southeast Iowa Farm Show.
Country music’s power has always been in its ability to reflect real life, and few artists have a stronger gift for capturing both heartache and hope than Hayes. In the past few years, the singer/songwriter has navigated a complicated journey that has produced some of the most potent songs of his already impressive career. Surviving stage four colon cancer, not just once but twice, has given Hayes a unique perspective of the fragility of life and the strength of the human spirit.
Hayes was in his early 20s when he began churning out such enduring hits as “I’m Still Dancing with You,” “On a Good Night” and “What I Meant to Say.” Hayes’ debut single, “Old Enough to Know Better,” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. Hayes was also nominated for the ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist honor. Two of Hayes’ four major label albums have been certified gold by the RIAA, and hits such as “Don’t Stop,” “The Day That She Left Tulsa (In a Chevy)” and “How Do You Sleep at Night” continue to be fan favorites in his shows.
In 2009, he released the critically acclaimed independent album, “A Place to Turn Around,” and continued to tour extensively until his world came to a screeching halt when he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in the fall of 2011.
After extensive surgery and debilitating chemotherapy, Hayes battled his way back to health only to have the cancer return in the fall of 2012. He’s now cancer free again, and the title track of his new album, “Go Live Your Life,” was inspired by a conversation with his oncologist.
“That’s a song that I’m very proud of,” he says. “When I’d gotten through cancer the second time and we were looking at my blood work, my oncologist said, ‘Wade, you were stage four and now you’re cancer free. I want you to go live your life.’”
Now back on the road, touring with new songs and old, Hayes says, “I’m very fortunate getting to this next step. After getting through the years of ill health and bad luck, I’m kind of laser focused right now. Getting sick has changed me immensely. It’s as if I’m looking through different eyeballs now. I realize how much I took for granted. I appreciate everything so much more.”
Learn more and get tickets at fairfieldacc.com or by calling 641-472-2787.