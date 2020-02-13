OTTUMWA — The Alzheimer’s Association is having the Walk to End Alzheimer’s kickoff party from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, on the second floor of the Hub.
The first half of time frame is a drop-in informative session; an optional meeting follows from 12:15-1 p.m.
Michelle Kelman, senior development specialist, said the purpose of the party is to help plan and organize for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will take place Saturday, Aug. 29, at Bridge View Center. Lunch will be served at the party, and attendees can look forward to drawings and prizes.
Kelman will talk about volunteer opportunities like helping to recruit teams, getting walk materials out into the community and securing sponsorships.
“Others focus on event production and find ways to enhance the event experience,” she said.
Kelman said others can help enhance the event experience through team retention, marketing outreach, AIM-Advocacy, focusing on organizing activities that center around the association’s mission and for logistics.
If residents cannot help with planning and organizing this year’s walk, other options are available as well.
“Multiple opportunities for involvement are available,” Kelman said, “including virtual and flexible options for busy schedules, and the average time commitment is three to five hours per month. Training, staff and resource support are provided, and Silver Cord and volunteer hours are available for high school and college students.”
Kelman said an event like this cannot happen without the support of the community and hopes to have registration increase.
“Volunteering for the Walk event is one way to make a difference, give back to the community and fight this disease together,” she said.
“When you participate in Walk, your fundraising dollars fuel our mission, and your participation in the event helps to change the level of Alzheimer’s awareness in your community,” she added.
For more information about the kickoff party or volunteer opportunities, contact Kelman at 319-237-4900 or at mkelman@alz.org