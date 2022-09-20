OTTUMWA — Ottumwa area residents helped raise $20,000 by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Bridge View Center.
Funding will support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. Fundraising continues through the end of the year, so there is still time to donate at alz.org/walk.
Team Penn Place Promise, led by Team Captain Brenda Miller, raised $3,500 in honor of their patients and residents.
The other top teams and walkers are:
— Top Walker Connie Millard, Team Captain of Connie Cares, who raised $1,100.
— Team Karon Coffey Clan, led by Team Captain Ed Coffey, who raised $2,000.
— Team Mary’s Mission, led by Team Captain Robin Turner, who raised over $800.
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
