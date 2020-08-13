OTTUMWA — New cases of the COVID-19 disease in Wapello County came in a baker's dozen Thursday, while cases continued to grow at an outbreak at Good Samaritan Society.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, showed an increase of 13 new cases in Wapello County. Four of those were reported at the Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa, a long-term care facility that now has 23 total cases.
Wapello County currently has 107 active cases, according to state data.
Statewide there were 501 new cases of the COVID-19 disease reported and seven new deaths. None of the seven new deaths were from the Courier's coverage area.
There were 679 new recoveries reported statewide, and 6,938 new tests.
Appanoose, Monroe and Van Buren counties each added one new case on Thursday.