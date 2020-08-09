OTTUMWA — Wapello County has added 15 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of active cases in the county to 86, according to state data.
The Iowa Department of Public Health, from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, added 620 new cases statewide to its coronavirus data dashboard. There were five new deaths reported in the state at that time, including one new death in Davis County.
There were two new cases in Davis County, two in Van Buren, 1 in Appanoose and 1 in Jefferson.
There are 19 active cases in Jefferson County, 17 in Monroe, 14 in Van Buren, 12 in Davis and 10 in Appanoose.
The state reported 236 new recoveries and 6,931 new tests in the 24-hour period.