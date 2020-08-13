OTTUMWA — An adult resident of Wapello County has died due to the COVID-19 disease, local officials announced Thursday.
The Wapello County Public Health Department said a person between the ages of 18-40 years old died, bringing the county's death toll due to the virus to 34 since the pandemic began. Officials did not release any additional information about the individual.
The local public health department cases continue to grow, particularly in the 18-40 age range in the county. They advise community members to social distance and wear a mask when in public.
New cases of the COVID-19 disease in Wapello County came in a baker's dozen Thursday. Meanwhile, cases continued to grow at a local long-term care facility in Ottumwa.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, showed an increase of 13 new cases in Wapello County.
The outbreak at the Good Samaritan Society long-term care facility in Ottumwa continued to grow. Thursday afternoon officials there reported there had been 35 residents and four staff members test positive for COVID-19. Since the outbreak began, three residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Two staff members have recovered.
"Good Samaritan Society-Ottumwa continues to take extra precautions, and is using vigorous infection control measures," said interim administrator Stacy Bernard in a statement released to the Courier Thursday. "The health, safety and well-being of our residents, staff and the community we serve remains our top priority."
Wapello County currently has 107 active cases, according to state data.
Statewide there were 501 new cases of the COVID-19 disease reported and seven new deaths as of 10 a.m. Thursday. The death in Wapello County was announced after that time.
There were 679 new recoveries reported statewide, and 6,938 new tests.
Appanoose, Monroe and Van Buren counties each added one new case on Thursday.
To date, there have been 929 cases of the COVID-19 disease in Wapello County, with 789 patients recovered, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.