OTTUMWA — The Wapello County 4-H Expo has announced the 2023 king and queen candidates for its annual pageant, which will be decided Sunday at the 4-H Expo grounds.
Thirty-seven candidates entered the field for this year's pageant, and royalty interviews will take place Friday. The pageant will take place Sunday at 6 p.m.
This year's nominees:
Queens
Makynna Beinhart
Beinhart is the daughter of Brent and Jessica Beinhart, and is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters. She is a graduate of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School.
Elli Bishop
Bishop is the daughter of Lisa Bishop. She is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club and will be a senior at Ottumwa High School this fall.
Hanah Grunig
Grunig, who will be a senior at EBF this fall, is the daughter of Janet and Todd Tilley. She is a member of the Hooves and Hats 4-H Club.
Talise Plate
Plate is the daughter of Saskjia and Scott Plate, and will be a junior at OHS this fall. She is a member of the Aggies 4-H Club.
Hannalee Songer
Songer is the daughter of Emily and Jeremy Songer and is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club. She will be a senior at OHS this fall.
Heidi Wemmie
Wemmie is the daughter of Steve and Deanna Wemmie, and will be a senior at Cardinal High School in the fall. Wemmie is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club.
Kings
Matthew Joyce
Joyce is the son of Nate and Jennifer Joyce, and will be a junior at OHS this fall. He is a member of the Hotshots 4-H Club.
Princesses
Joci Davis
Davis is the daughter of Cole and Linda Davis. She is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4-H Club, and will be a freshman at OHS in the fall.
Adriana Hoffman
Hoffman, who will be in seventh grade at Evans Middle School this fall, is the daughter of Bill and Angela Hoffman. She is a member of the Aggies 4-H Club.
Isabella Hoffman
Hoffman also is the daughter of Bill and Angela Hoffman, and will be a freshman this fall. She is a member of the Aggies 4-H Club.
Ali Perry
Perry is the daughter of Kelli Anders and James Perry, and a member of the Hotshots 4-H Club. She will be a sophomore at OHS this fall.
Madalynn Sertterh
The daughter of Christopher and Kara Sertterh, Madalynn Sertterh is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club, and will be in eighth grade at Evans this fall.
Kelsie Swallow
Swallow is the daughter of Mike and Missy Swallow, and will be an eighth-grader at Evans this fall. She is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club.
Princes
Kason Appel
Appel is the son of Pieter and Melissa Appel, and will be in seventh grade at EBF this fall. He is a member or the Hooves and Hats 4-H Club.
Levi Johnson
Johnson is the son of Colin and Dawn Johnson, and will be in seventh grade at Cardinal this fall. He is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4-H Club.
Jaxon McDaniel
McDaniel, who will be a freshman at Cardinal this fall, is the son of Kevin and Darcy Hanna-McDaniel. He is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club.
Joey Naumann
Naumann, who will be in eighth grade at Evans this fall, is the son of Matt and Lori Naumann. He is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club.
Duchesses
Allison Creamer
Creamer is the daughter of Kevin and Natira Creamer, and will be a fifth-grader at Liberty Elementary School this fall. She is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4-H Club.
Taylor Ehrenhard
Ehrenhard is the daughter of Cody and Cindy Ehrenhard, and will be a sixth-grader in Ottumwa Schools this fall. She is a member of the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4-H Club.
Hannah Heckart
Hannah Heckart is the daughter of Scott and Amber Heckart, and will be in fourth grade at Liberty this fall. She is a member of the Little Clover Kids Afterschool Club.
Ella Johnson
Johnson is the daughter of Colin and Dawn Johnson, and is a member or the Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4-H Club. She will be in sixth grade at Cardinal this fall.
Penelope Jones
Jones is the daughter of Melinda Padley-Jones and Ken Jones, and is a member of the Hooves and Hats 4-H Club. She will be at fifth-grader at Horace Mann Elementary this fall.
Naomi Marble
Marble is the daughter of Andrew and Sarah Marble, and will be a fourth-grader at Horace Mann this fall. She is a member of the Horace Mann Clover Kids and Lucky Clovers 4-H Club.
Kinzley Morrison
Morrison is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club and is the daughter of Ward and Sabrina Morrison. She will be a fifth-grader at Cardinal this fall.
Claire Ortell
Ortell is the daughter of Brian and Michelle Ortell, and is a member of the Eisenhower Clover Kinds Club. She will be in fourth grade at Eisenhower Elementary this fall.
Marin Plate
Plate is the daughter of Saskija and Scott Plate and will be a fifth-grader at Horace Mann this fall. She is a member of the Aggies 4-H Club.
Dukes
Quincy Appel
Appel is the son of Pieter and Melissa Appel, and will be in fifth grade at EBF this fall. He is a member of the Hooves and Hats 4-H Club.
Johnny Haw
Haw is the son of Allison and Gary Haw, and will be in fifth grade at Seton Catholic School this fall. He is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club.
Cohen Martin
Martin is the son of Sarah McElderry and Brandyn Martin, and will be in fourth grade at Cardinal this fall. He is a member of the Cardinal Clover Kids Afterschool 4-H Club.
Ryker Morrison
Morrison is the son of Ward and Sabrina Morrison, and will be in fifth grade at Cardinal this fall. He is a member of the Lucky Clovers 4-H Club.
Charles Smith
Smith is the son of David and Susan Smith, and is a member of Pleasant U&I Sodbusters 4-H Club. He will be a fifth-grader at the Smith Homeschool Program this fall.
Lil Miss
Sadie Morrissey
Morrissey is the daughter of Levi and Laci Morrissey, and is a member of the Hooves and Hates 4-H Club. She will be in third grade in the Ottumwa Homeschool Program this fall.
Lil Mister
Koy Appel
Appel is the son of Pieter and Melissa Appel, and a member of the Hooves and Hats 4-H Club. He will be in third grade at EBF this fall.
Matthew Barnett
Barnett is the son of Eric and Stacey Barnett, and a member of the Clover Kids 4-H Club. He will be in first grade in the Ottumwa schools this fall.
Marshall Morrissey
Morrissey is the son of Levi and Laci Morrissey, and is a member of the Hooves and Hats 4-H Club. He will be a first-grader in the Ottumwa Homeschool Program this fall.
Eddie Ortell
Ortell is the son of Brian and Michelle Ortell, and will be a second-grader at Eisenhower this fall. He is a member of the Clover Kids program.
Wyatt Paxton
Paxton will be a second-grader at Eisenhower this fall, and is the son of Nick Paxton and Emma Ashlock. He is a member of the Clover Kids program.
