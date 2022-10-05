Disabled American Veterans Wapello Co. Chapter 1 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 667 will hold their annual family picnic at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Elks Lodge, located at 413 S. Iowa Ave. in Ottumwa.
DAV & VVA members and families may bring a favorite dish or dessert for everyone's enjoyment. The meal will be catered by Bubba's Q's; the menu includes pulled pork, Bubba beans, John Deere corn, American fries, a half-gallon of BBQ sauce, plus what the members may bring.
The chapter's will furnish coffee, soft drinks and bottled water. Plates and eating utensils will be provided, but if you wish to bring your own "hardware," you may do that too. Past, former and deceased members' families are welcome also.
For more information, contact DAV SVC Joe Mulcahy at 641-684-6373 or VVA President Steve Croft at 706-945-9518.
