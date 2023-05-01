DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced new grant awards to help jumpstart youth internships in high-demand fields across Iowa with the Summer Youth Internship Program.
The Summer Youth Internship Program provides funding to employers, educational institutions and non-profit organizations who sponsor meaningful internship programs for Iowa’s youth between the ages of 14 and 24.
A total of $379,000 in state grant funding will support eight projects and an estimated 176 total program participants. Priority funding was awarded to projects that included a focus on high-demand careers and the recruitment of at-risk youth participants – including youth who face barriers to success and upward mobility in the workforce.
The Wapello County Emergency Management Agency in Ottumwa was awarded $98,565 to create the Supporting Rural EMS Through an Internship Initiative to provide EMS training, including CPR, physicals, immunizations, HIPAA and bloodborne pathogens, as well as training on soft skills and job interviewing. The program will include exploration time in other areas that support work with EMS, such as nursing homes, other departments of the hospital, clinics and fire departments. Interns will complete classroom hours as required by the EMT training program and have hands-on skills time. Wapello County Emergency Management Agency has partnered with the Central Iowa WIOA Title I program to co-enroll eligible participants.
“Not every business can provide paid internships, nor can everyone take an unpaid one. This program helps bridge the gap — supporting meaningful career paths for our at-risk youth while supporting their financial needs,” Reynolds said. “Internships provide eager students with the ability to develop their skills and professional network, and nobody should be priced out of these valuable experiences.”
Grant funds will support participant wages and compensation, training resources and supplies, as well as other program and administrative costs. Many awarded programs are also planning to co-enroll participants in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Youth Program in their local area, thereby ensuring coordination and connection to local resources supporting Iowa’s youth.
“The more that we can help facilitate these experiences in the workplace, the more successful our state’s future will be,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Internships continue to be an important way to build Iowa’s pipeline of future talent, benefiting both employers and the youth that participate.”
