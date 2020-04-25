OTTUMWA — The Wapello County foundation’s youth in philanthropy program gave a $3,000 grant to the Food Bank of Iowa this past week.
Mackenzie Putich, the foundation’s secretary and overseer of the program, said the youth met once a month since September to learn about grant writing and met with different entities in town. At the beginning of the year they asked for applications in order to award grants and ended up receiving eight applications for different entities in Wapello County.
In January the youth set up the $3,000 goal and decided to donate to the food bank in order to help them provide for the increasing need of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In keeping up with the needs of the community,” she said, “the youth and youth leaders decided it would be the most beneficial to award the grant to the Food Bank during this time of such uncertainty.”
Putich encouraged them along the way, too.
“We encouraged them to stretch a little further,” Putich said, “and in just a few short months they were able to impact the community in such a big way.”
Putich is pleased with the overall efforts of the youth.
“We got a really good group of youth, they are very well rounded and outgoing,” Putich said. “They were able to raise the money with support from the community.”
“Our youth was great,” Putich added. “They were just so sweet as they asked for donations and went out and did it. The grant was able to be fulfilled. We couldn’t have done this without donations from the community. South Ottumwa Savings Bank was also a great support.”
As the youth and Putich admire their hard work, Putich is also thinking of future goals she has in store for the program.
“Our main goal is to instill a love and knowledge of philanthropy,” she said. “We want them to get excited about philanthropy.”