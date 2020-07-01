OTTUMWA — Since the first case was confirmed on March 23, Wapello County has now recorded 700 cases of COVID-19 in its residents, state data show.
State data showed the plateau was reached Wednesday morning.
Case growth has slowed considerably since its peak in May, and so far the data doesn’t show the upward trends seen elsewhere in the country. State data show there were 82 cases added in the month of June, or less than 3 per day.
To date, 661 have recovered and 30 have died, leaving just nine cases considered active in Wapello County.
At her weekly press conference on Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state would change how it counts COVID-19 recoveries, and that change had taken effect on Monday.
The new criteria will count a patient to have recovered once 28 days elapse after a positive test if no report on their condition has been received.
“We believe that this change more accurately reflects the number of Iowans recovered and will allow our case investigation team to have more time to assist Iowans who are newly diagnosed,” Reynolds told media.
As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 29,290 positive cases to date in Iowa, or about 9.5 percent of people tested. There have been 717 deaths, and 23,447 have recovered.
Daily case growth around the state has begun to trend back upward. In mid-June, the state averaged 239 new cases per day from June 14-20. From June 21-27 the state averaged 336 new cases per day.
Coinciding with the increase in daily cases, there were about 1,300 more tests conducted the week of June 21 than the week of June 14.