A wellness screen will be held at Wapello County Public Health from 7-9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The comprehensive blood draw will include 25 different screening tests for a charge of $35 (check or cash accepted). Men may be screened for a PSA for the cost of $35. Hepatitis C blood draws are $30. Anyone 18 to 64 years old is considered at an elevated risk of having Hepatitis C (The age criteria was recently revised by the CDC.), and there are additional risk factors that increase the probability of having Hepatitis C.
Free blood pressures are available, and free foot care is also available by appointment. The COVID Bivalent vaccine and COVID vaccines are available by request.
Masks must be worn while in the public health office. Call 682-5434 for an appointment for any of the blood screening tests or any of the other screenings and vaccinations. Wapello County Public Health is located at 108 East Main Street in Ottumwa
