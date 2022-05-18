The Wapello County Republicans will provide disposal of U.S. or state flags to the community for the 20th year.
On Saturday, May 21 from 8-11 a.m., the group will provide respectful disposal of flags that are no longer suitable for flying. Tattered or torn flags should be brought to Greater Ottumwa Park by the War Memorials.
Those who bring flags will receive a discount coupon from O'Hara Hardware to replace their flag, and their name will be in a drawing for the chance to win a U.S. or Iowa Flag flown over the Iowa State Capitol.