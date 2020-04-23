OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Sheriff’s Department received a $58,000 grant this week from the Department of Justice.
Sheriff Don Phillips said the grant will be used to help strengthen the department’s precautions against the COVID-19.
“A portion of it will be used for sanitizing, the purchase of supplies and helps us ensure we have adequate cleaning supplies,” Phillips said. “The grant will also help us pay for overtime and will be used to help prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic, before, after and during the virus. It will pay for overtime for both jail staff and deputies. If we were to lose them to the virus, the grant ensures that we will have everything we need to continue on.
“It will help pay for personal protective masks, disposable masks and gloves,” he added. “The grant will also go toward electrostatic cleaning machines, which is something we can even use after this passes.”
Phillips said the department was inspired to use the electrostatic cleaning machines after hearing that Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont school district was using them.
“We are glad the school reached out to us about the machine, which is something that we can use in the future,” Phillips said. “The Eddyville schools let us use theirs for three to six weeks, and we found it really useful. The machines will help us do our part to protect staff and inmates.
“This is going to broaden on what we are doing,” Phillips added. “The grant will help enhance the staff’s ability to try and prevent that virus from getting into our facility.”
Phillips was excited to receive the grant, something he wasn’t expecting.
“It feels great to receive the grant,” he said. “The chief deputy and I decided to apply for the grant and then submitted it. We were one of 15 Iowa counties eligible for this grant. When we got the notification that we got it, it felt great. It feels great to get the supplies in place and not have to use local tax dollars to get that.”