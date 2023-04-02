OTTUMWA — The tornado that swept through northeast Wapello County and into Keokuk County on Friday as part of a line of storms was measured as an EF2 by the National Weather Service Saturday.
An EF2 tornado carries wind speeds of 111-135 mph and is considered "strong."
According to preliminary assessments from emergency managers from Wapello, Jefferson, Henry and Van Buren counties, in conjunction with meteorologists from the NWS Des Moines bureau, the tornado reached peak speed of 135 miles an hour and was on the ground for approximately 8.1 miles.
On-site damage assessments and interviews were conducted with affected residents and farm owners in the area to piece together the report.
The tornado touched down four miles northeast of Ottumwa at just after 3:30 p.m. and ended about 12 miles northeast of the city at 3:50 p.m.
Much of the damage was confined to rural areas, with three homes and one hog confinement building suffering major damage; one of the homes lost an entire roof and an external wall. Also on one of the properties, a poorly anchored mobile home "rolled to total destruction," according to the report. At that point, the tornado had maximum wind speeds of 110 mph, which is classified as EF-1.
By the time the tornado reached a hog confinement, the speeds were EF-2, and two well-anchored hog confinement buildings were totally destroyed. A brick house suffered minor damage to a roof and windows, but another house was leveled just before the tornado left the county; the house was pushed off its concrete block basement.
There also were several trees that were down.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Saturday issued a disaster relief proclamation for 12 counties, including Wapello, Keokuk and Mahaska counties.
According to Associated Press reports, 29 people have died as a result of storms that rocked the Midwest and South over the weekend.
