DES MOINES — Over 18,000 education saving account applications have been approved by the Iowa Department of Education as of Aug. 4, and ESAs have proven to be a popular in a pair of local counties.
Both Jefferson (112) and Wapello (111) counties were among counties that have had between 100 and 199 applications approved for the 2023-24 school year, when the accounts become active.
Other counties in the Courier's coverage area haven't seen nearly as much popularity; Davis (seven), Van Buren (four), Appanoose (three) and Monroe (two) combined for just 16 applications approved.
Marion County had 297 applications approved, while Mahaska had 188.
The state's official count of approved applications is 18,627 with less than 1,000 applications remaining in review. ESAs have been approved in 96 of the state's 99 counties.
Polk County had far and away the most applications approved with 3,144. Linn, Scott and Sioux counties also have had over 1,000 applications approved.
This is the first year for ESAs, which are used to pay tuition, fees and other materials for students enrolling from a public school district to a non-public school. The ESAs are paid for with public tax dollars, and on July 1, 2025, the ESAs will be available for all students, public and non-public, regardless of income level.
