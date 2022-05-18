Wapello Rural Water was one of the top five finalists selected at the 23rd annual Great American Water Taste Test in Washington, D.C. on March 30, 2022.
Throughout the year, utilities from across the country vie for a spot to represent their state during the National Rural Water Association’s Rural Water Rally each year. GAWTT is the nation’s most prestigious competition for the best tasting water in the United States.
Each state holds their own competition at their annual conference, and the winner of the statewide contest moves on to compete in the GAWTT. NRWA received 37 entries from across the country. Wapello Rural Water was honored to be Iowa’s representative for this year’s rally. During the Rural Water Rally, the preliminary judging narrowed the field of contestants to the top five.
“While we didn’t win the competition, we were thrilled that our sample was selected as one of the top five in the nation,” said the Wapello Rural Water Association. “We are extremely proud of our staff for their dedication to the Association. We would like to give our Water Treatment Plant team a special shout out for their exceptional work with the treatment and distribution of our water. A lot of time and effort goes into making sure all aspects are monitored correctly and water is not only safe, but great tasting as well.”