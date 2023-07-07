OTTUMWA — Local restaurant Warehouse Barbecue will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in late July 2023.
America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on July 21. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Dusty Ware about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.
Ware started as a barbecue competition cook roughly 20 years ago, and then began cooking for friends and catering parties. Born and raised in Ottumwa, as was his father, there was no shortage of customers just based on word of mouth.
“We know a lot of people,” Ware says. “We didn’t want to say no to anything.”
He opened Warehouse Barbecue about 4 1/2 years ago. The industrial-look interior, with high ceilings and string lights, has an airy feel. Last spring Ware added a covered patio to the space, which adds an additional 80 seats in nicer weather.
Ware describes himself as a “barbecue-obsessed guy”. He also enjoys being around people.
“It’s the one cuisine that is a good excuse to get people together, have some fun, have some beers,” he says. “Barbecue without people is just food.”
In 2019, Warehouse Barbecue won best pulled pork sandwich in the Pulled Pork Madness contest, put on by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.
The menu offers platters, sandwiches, sides and inventive appetizers like candied bacon deviled eggs and piggy poppers, a fried ball of pulled pork and mac and cheese. A fan favorite that may be featured on the episode is the brisket burger, which runs as a special.
America’s Best Restaurants will be filming July 21 from 3-6 p.m. The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/iowa/warehouse-barbecue-co.
Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com.
