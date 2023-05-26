FAIRFIELD — The worst part of the pandemic may have been about three years ago, but it was still very fresh in Brett Ferrel's mind.
Then again, so was a rash of tornados that touched down in the area in late March.
"You can preplan all you want, but with that tornado situation like that, we got lucky," Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator Brett Ferrel said during a question-and-answer session Monday to kick of National EMS Week. "We were down the point where we were going to set up EMS staging in certain towns in the county, and get EMS there to respond quickly."
Ferrel covered several topics with Fairfield mayor Connie Boyer during the Q&A, ranging from the tornado outbreak that saw EF4 wind speeds in the northwest part of the county, to the county's response in the early part of the pandemic.
Ferrel, who is also Fairfield's fire chief, also discussed how emergency management would react in case of a train derailment, similar to one in East Palestine, Ohio, in February.
"Jefferson County has been very lucky when it comes to a disaster area. COVID was the first that I had been involved with on a large scale," he said. "Public health was the primary player with me on that. We opened up an operations center March 16, 2020, and we spent 10-1 hours a day, seven days a week getting that set up, putting out information, and figuring out who we needed to get a hodl of and what we needed to do to get the right information out."
Ferrel talked about the challenges all 99 counties face when securing personal protective equipment, basing requests on priority for the equipment because "there was a shortage of it."
"I would coordinate that we'd coordinate dropoff points. In the beginning the National Guard would bring it down, would drop it off and be stored in a facility here in town, and I would take it out to the other facilities.
"Finally, after about six to eight months, it slowed down," he said.
Ferrel said he was constantly monitoring for available beds in case COVID patients needed them so Jefferson County Heath Center would not be overrun with patients.
"I'd made contacts locally where I knew there were some beds," he said. "We had commandeered a neighboring facility from Jefferson County to have an overflow site, and we had that ready to go. We never needed it, but we had everything in place if we did."
He said the emergency operations center has been used for more than just the pandemic. It played a part when tornados went through the area, but it's mostly a place Ferrell said "where the role players that we're going to have to have involved if the situation gets better, where you can get the right players in a room where they can communicate with each other."
"On March 31, there was a lot of doom and gloom, but we knew what was coming," he said. "So police chief Dave (Thomas) and I got together and opened up the command center, and we got the sheriff in there, elected officials, public health came over to help keep notes.
"Tornados happen in Iowa, but you need to have a plan for any disaster," Ferrel said. "As much as the forecasting has gotten better, they're so unpredictable and you don't have a lot of time. Tornados happen at night and if they're rain-wrapped, you're not going to see it."
Ferrel also discussed what emergency management's role is in a train derailment. BNSF Railway opens a double-track main line carrying various materials across the southern tier of the state, including Lockridge, Fairfield and Batavia.
"There's no real good way to plan for a train derailment except to stick to our plans and responding like we would any other incident," he said. "Normally what happens is the city police or sheriff deputy are first on scene, one of the fire departments might be there. Their job is to size up the situation at the time and confirm it's a derailment.
"Firefighters in this county are all trained in hazardous materials operations, meaning we can identify and give information about those materials. All trains are required to carry manifest lists, so the conductor can tell us what cars have what materials, and we try to do that at a distance if we can."
After the initial analysis by different entities, Ferrel said, rail representatives will arrive to determine the extent of a hazardous cleanup. If it's bad enough, local residents may have to shelter in place because of the wind.
"You have to make difficult decisions at times, but it all relies on what is on those trains, as well as other factors," he said. "If there is a spill, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be on site, and then the Environmental Protection Agency, which will monitor the air and check contaminants in the air."
No matter what the disaster is, Ferrel is thankful for those the works with.
"We've fortunate to have the partners we have, with the sheriff's department, the city police department, our EMS. They're involved with a lot of stuff, and I appreciate what our elected officials do," he said. "These are great partnerships that just benefit our people."
Ferrel also said emergency manager can help private businesses come up with their own emergency plans, and it's something he's glad to do. Emergency management does have a list of "emergency support functions," which are designed for specific departments in the city and county.
"What that means is that we could pull out our emergency response plan, see who the primary players are, who the support agencies are, and make sure we have everybody on board," he said. "I always feel like my job is to be involved as much as I can."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.