Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low near -5F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%..
Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low near -5F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Updated: February 11, 2021 @ 10:03 pm
Ottumwa, Iowa
Weather related announcements for Friday, Feb. 12:
Ottumwa Schools: NOW CLOSED
Centerville Schools: Virtual classes only.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.