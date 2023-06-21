MORAVIA — Whenever Beth Henderson took the drive from her farm just north of Indianapolis to her farm near Centerville, the route always seemed to take a detour to the rustic — and underutilized — Honey Creek Resort.
And then, the what-ifs went through her mind.
"My husband (Terry) stayed here a few times, and you start to see all the things that could be done," said Henderson, the chief financial officer for Achieva Inc., the new concessionaire for the resort, in her office inside the resort's main entrance.
"It really needed someone local, that had a vested interest to really be involved, and bring this place to where it needs to be. It needed someone with a vision for the place."
Someone like, say, Henderson.
An uneven history
The resort, for which most of the construction was bankrolled by the state in 2007, was going to be a jewel for a staycation in southern Iowa. Equipped with The Preserve Golf Club, the resort set out to offer just about anything for anyone.
It didn't take long for things to go awry.
According to financial documents, the resort lost $800,000 the first year, which led to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources shuffling $7.1 million to the resort to make bond payments; in 2013, the Iowa Legislature got involved by providing $33 million in funds to erase the remaining debt.
The resort hasn't received DNR money since 2016, and it was floated that the state would turn the resort over to Appanoose County for local operations after the previous concessionaire, Delaware North, left somewhat of a mess in its wake.
The Hendersons, however, are determined to change that, not only cleaning up what was left behind, literally, after water pipes froze last winter and damaged about half the resort's 106 rooms. But they also have their own designs on what the resort should look like.
"I'm not going to lie. It was very overwhelming because you really don't know what you're getting into until you get into it," Beth Henderson said of the resort's condition when she received the keys April 14. "The winter was rough on the resort. Fortunately, they had the rooms repaired where we could go ahead and start occupying them.
"But the resort itself was not really guest-ready."
Changing course
Henderson and her husband's Achieva business seemed to be the perfect vehicle for the re-imagination of Honey Creek. Their company is an agricultural technical training company based in Indiana and, at first, the goal was to expand the resort to accommodate their clients for conferences and other events.
"Iowa is in the heart of ag country," Beth said.
But there was one hang-up: the resort was closed from November to March, losing out on valuable revenue during those months as some of the resort's outdoor activities would cease. There was still plenty of reimagining to take place.
"Terry and I have built three businesses over the last 26 years," she said. "We've created a vision of what we can see to be profitable, but also something that's much-needed, especially in this area. And when you drive to Honey Creek, the creativity and the creative juices start flowing.
"This place has never reached its potential."
Hitting the ground running
The Hendersons aren't wasting any time with their plans. Achieva released a five-minute video that outlined what it has in mind. Featured are horse-drawn carriage rides, water sports on Lake Rathbun, trail activities, and in the fall and winter months, ice skating, fishing, holiday lights festivals, weddings and other events.
"This place could get booked up with conferences, conventions and wedding, meetings. You know, large groups," Beth Henderson said. "We would like to average 70% occupancy. That's ambitious, but we think we can do it over a period of time, as long as we have things to do in the wintertime."
Normally, it takes months to set up contractors to get work started, but Achieva was fortunate, Henderson said.
"We knew we were up against a time clock, especially coming into the busy season with construction workers," she said. "So we had lined up an Amish crew, who we contracted with to be pretty much on-site to help. We got to know local contractors that we've worked with. A lot of them knew what we were up against, so they just blocked their time for us."
The finer details
On a tour of the grounds, Henderson detailed many of the changes that are being made, and those that will be made in the near future. Paint schemes are in the process of being reworked to create a more rustic, yet modern, feel.
Other areas that will see changes:
— Ninety-nine of the hotel rooms will be named for a county, such as the "Appanoose" room, and Henderson has been in contact with state chambers of commerce to see what can be done to add a theme to each room so they reflect the counties themselves. The other seven rooms will possibly be themed to reflect famous Iowans or events. The hotel rooms are habitable but still need some HVAC improvements. Also, all of the 28 cabins will be renovated.
— The indoor water park reopened earlier this month, but Henderson said there will be a room next to the upper-story snack bar that will be an ice cream and soda fountain bar, featuring casual dining, such as pizza. That is expected to be done in July.
— The restaurant, called "The Prairie Rose," also will see changes. The restaurant will offer farm-to-fork items and other foods provided by local farmers. The restaurant seats almost 200 people, and just started providing breakfast after some turnover. A new menu will be available soon, but the resort is phasing in different meals of the day.
— The gift shop just off the lobby will have a fresh look, with new items replacing much of what has been leftover. Local artists will have their works displayed, and many items will be available with Honey Creek's new branding. Baked goods will be offered from local businesses, and a coffee bar will be adjacent to the gift shop, but also offer wines from Tassel Ridge Winery near Leighton.
Aside from the plethora of outdoor activities, Achieva is also going all-in on outdoor improvements as well.
— The next phase of construction will be what is the Iowa Tribute Center, which will have an indoor miniature golf course, but Henderson said "it's not going to be your typical putt-putt golf course."
"It's going to be an actual tribute to the commodities, because agriculture is what Iowa is all about," she said. "There will be interactive exhibits in the tribute center. Iowa is No. 1 in corn, No. 1 in soybeans, No. 1 in egg production. We are No. 1 in pork. With all that going on, and then having an indoor putt-putt course, playing up to these commodities could be really fun.
"We're even talking about having some live animal exhibits within the putt-putt. So it's going to be different. Something that these parts have never seen."
— The on-site nature center, which has essentially become a storage unit, will be brought back to life. The two-story building will feature a lower-level general store, which will have a deli, ice cream and other sweets, and will also be the home of the resort's amusement train for all ages, which was expected to arrive this week.
The upper level of the building will be more adult-themed, with an alcohol bar, specifically wine and bourbon.
"Our hope is that within the next two years we're going to have all the facilities offered to the public," Henderson said. "You know, the quicker we get this up and running and profitable, the better."
Henderson has already hired staff at a brisk pace since taking over almost two months ago.
"We started with three employees," she said. "We now have 130 people on staff now, and could get up to 150 or 160 employees."
Local buy-in
Henderson recognized the symmetry between the improvement being made at Honey Creek to the new developments on the Indian Hills Community College campus in Centerville.
"We're partnering with them and doing a work-based learning program," said Henderson, who hired a graduate with a horticulture degree to install all the landscaping and make the area more pleasing to the eye. "When students go back to school, we're really going to amp that program up because we're going to lose a lot of our employees going back to school.
"When that happens, typically it's the slow season, and our intention is to not have a slow season. I think our hotel rates will be very competitive, and we do group rates. There isn't a lot to compare it to down here, but we work really hard to stay within a reasonable range, and I think we're very reasonable."
Looking to the future
Henderson said Achieva received $6.8 million in deferred maintenance funding after the state performed an assessment. When asked how much it would cost to make all the repairs and build new, she said "there's probably a lot more than that."
"We're going to do our very best to make sure that that money is used wisely on everything that needs to be done for the resort," she said. "It was built in (2008), so there is an HVAC system that needs replaced, and they're going into those rooms one by one. The room is going to need replaced, and that won't be inexpensive.
"It adds up, but we want to make sure we can continue to have guests and have an appealing and safe environment."
Henderson does not see a time when Achieva isn't involved with the resort. They are in the process of altering the lease so they can own the resort, rather than just operate it.
"Our original intent was to purchase the resort. It's a complicated process because it's not only state-owned land, but the land around the lake and the lodge is federally-owned land. It's owned by the U.S. Corps of Engineers," she said. "In order to purchase it, the lease has to be changed from a public lease to a private lease." Henderson added that could take a couple years to get accomplished.
Henderson said she and her husband spend about 80% of their time on their property near Centerville, with their son overseeing their property in Indiana. However, home feels like rural Moravia now.
"You know, we've already invested so much of our time and energy and resources, and we're vested," she said. "We want to see this be here long term and be a support to the area, and want this place that is a legacy long after we're gone.
"There's a lot of hype around what we're doing, but it's not going to happen overnight. But when I think when people come out, they're surprised by how far we've come in just 60 days," she said. "They're curious about what's happening, but I think the excitement and anticipation are building. People are ready for this to be what it needs to be."
