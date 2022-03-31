Wellness Screen at Wapello County Public Health, located at 108 East Main Street in Ottumwa, will be Tuesday, April 12 from 7-9 a.m.
The comprehensive blood draw includes 25 different screening tests for a charge of $35 (check or cash accepted). Men may be screened for a PSA for the cost of $35. A Hepatitis C blood draw is $30. Anyone 18 to 64 years old is considered at an elevated risk of having Hepatitis C (The age criteria was recently revised by the CDC.). There are additional risk factors that increase the probability of having Hepatitis C.
Masks must be worn while in the public health office. Call 682-5434 for an appointment for any of the blood screening tests. Free blood pressures available. Free foot care by appointment.