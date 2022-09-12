OTTUMWA — Peggy Eskew always reminds her family to “live the best day ever, every single day.” And as a caregiver for two loved ones living with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, her words carry a deeper sense of perseverance — and hope.
This year, Peggy’s husband, Lloyd, was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia — a progressive form of dementia that leads to a decline in thinking, reasoning and independent function — from multiple heart attacks over nearly 20 years.
Lloyd suffered his first heart attack at the age of 47 when their two daughters, Kalina (22) and Janelle (18), were five and 18 months. On that day, Peggy became a caregiver to her husband.
“He became totally disabled at that point and never went back to work, so the younger one doesn’t remember dad being anything other than disabled,” Peggy says. “He had several more heart attacks and was very ill. We suffered through that, and he was actually getting better.”
However, in 2018, Lloyd suffered another major heart attack while outside with his oldest daughter, Kalina. At the age of 65, Lloyd has suffered six heart attacks.
“He was airlifted, and when he came back home, he was in heart failure,” Peggy says. “We later found out that he had dementia as well, because he had been having some symptoms for about three years prior to that.”
Dementia affects memory, judgment, communication and personality. Lloyd’s symptoms have included odd behaviors, such as eating creamy Italian dressing straight from the bottle and attempting to remove non-existent phone wires from the living room walls at 4 a.m. He would also have hallucinations in the middle of the night.
“He would leave the house, so I slept in the living room to catch him. They were the opposite of his personality. He would say awful things. It was horrible, the things he thought he was capable of. I just had to tell him, ‘You were right here with me. You did not do this.’ It was frightening for him.”
This was when Peggy knew something wasn’t right.
Lloyd’s neurologist and primary care physician first thought he had frontotemporal dementia, an uncommon type of dementia that causes issues with behavior and language. Later, he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, which can cause “spontaneous changes in attention and alertness, recurrent visual hallucinations, REM sleep behavior disorder and slow movement, tremors or rigidity.”
Lloyd’s dementia symptoms are different from Alzheimer's — a disease Peggy’s mother, Joyce Hannan, was diagnosed with a few years ago. Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks.
“To be a caregiver for each of them is quite different, because I have to know what mindset he’s in because he could be very confused,” Peggy says. “Sometimes I don’t know whether it’s his heart failure or dementia, and it’s a combination of both sometimes. With my mom, it’s her memory that keeps getting worse. I have to make sure she gets to her appointments and is safe.
“I have to be ready to do whatever I need to for both of them.”
For Peggy, juggling Lloyd and Joyce’s medications, finances and even grocery shopping can be difficult.
“Sometimes I’m too tired taking care of everyone that I don’t even really have time or feel like just ordering food online to have it delivered. It’s simple things like that,” Peggy says.
Despite these daily challenges, Peggy and her family try their best to keep their faith and be happy with what they have. She and Lloyd always made sure their young daughters had fun by being in nature and participating in activities like Girl Scouts. Their involvement taught them to give back to others who need it most.
“It gives you a purpose and a goal to give back. The kids always wanted to help others,” Peggy says. “It makes your mind feel better. You don’t worry so much about your issues. You have bigger things to be concerned about. I think that has always helped us get through the hard times.”
As a caregiver, it’s hard for Peggy to ask for help.
“We had friends visiting, and Lloyd’s friend saw that the backyard was getting pretty bad. He said ‘I’ll come over and mow that for you.’ So just little things like that. Sometimes it’s really hard to ask for things, but here’s a guy that just came over to visit and noticed something that needed to be done. We so appreciated that.”
Peggy says she and her family have received support from their church, along with family friends who also have loved ones with dementia and/or Alzheimer’s disease. She has found support in online social media groups as well.
“People have anonymously sent us cash. It has been a blessing,” she says. “Sometimes people don’t always remember that a caregiver does need help. It’s not just for the people suffering from the disease. Caregivers do need support.”
Dementia and Alzheimer’s can be scary diagnoses for anyone. But, Peggy wants people to know that Lloyd is still the humorous, positive person she married 30 years ago, and Joyce is still the mother and grandmother she and her daughters know and love — just different versions of themselves.
“Lloyd is still him, he is just a different version of him,” Peggy says. “He has great stories. His long-term memory is still there. My mom is my daughter’s best friend. They still have long conversations. They still need to have that touch. That human connection.”
Peggy and Lloyd will participate in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Bridge View Center on Thursday. The walk is to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with Promise Garden flowers, which signify solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers – purple, yellow, blue and orange – represent the different reasons why people walk to end the disease.
Peggy will carry a yellow flower as a caregiver — to her husband, mother and as an employee of Vista Woods Care Center. Lloyd will carry a blue flower as someone living with Lewy body dementia.
“We’re hoping to walk to get money for research for that end goal. We’re fighting for the first survivor. We want to have that hope,” Peggy says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.