OTTUMWA — State Rep. Hans Wilz uttered some version of "holistic" about half a dozen times during a legislative forum Saturday at Career Campus.
It's a view that he feels too many politicians aren't embracing.
Wilz and Penny Vacek, the regional director for Sen. Chuck Grassley, took part in an economic development forum that was a joint venture between Greater Ottumwa Partners In Progress and the League of Women Voters Ottumwa. Rep. Austin Harris and state Sen. Cherielynn Westrich were unable to attend. Another forum with a different topic will be held in the fall.
"We have to attack [economic development] in a holistic way. We need to find a way to get people employed or active in their jobs, but there's not just one way to educate people anymore," Wilz said. "I think sometimes we travel down the same path and expect different results."
Wilz, who represents Iowa's 25th District, which consists of Ottumwa and rural areas in the eastern two-thirds of Wapello County, noted that people learn differently — some are better with books, others need more hands-on training. He said the apprenticeships created by the Ottumwa Community School District and Indian Hills Community College have been creative ways to get people in the workforce.
"These are really good avenues to increase your workforce," he said. "You're taking existing people and training them in a way they want to be trained. But if you don't have a trained workforce, it doesn't turn out the way you want it."
Wilz said the state legislature has been proactive in giving grants to boost the workforce and economic development, but he said it's important that communities use those funds to promote that development.
He also highlighted a bill the House passed that allows those in the workforce to obtain a teaching license in an accelerated manner. The Senate did not take it up this term.
"Say I'm 57 years old and I've got my degree and I'm going to go back and be a teacher now," he said. "We have a way to enter that workforce in a different way with your bachelor degree, getting all the learning tools to be a teacher and going into that chosen field of teaching, but not taking four to six years.
"So we can bring that vast knowledge of an older generation back into our teaching force. We need to find ways to get people that are not engaged anymore. I think a lot of them want to, but they don't have that pathway to do so."
Along those lines, Vacek said work is being done from a Pell Grant perspective.
"Right now, Pell Grants are only available to two- and four-year programs, and to some of the highest-demand jobs are electricians, truckers and welders," he said. "We anticipate there will be some kind of short-term Pell Grants available to assist in getting people educated and re-educated."
Child care access also continues to be a moving target in a lot of communities, and Ottumwa is no different. Wilz suggested the state start looking at work has worked, specifically 3-year-old day care in Ottumwa's schools, which combine the learning aspect as well as the child care.
"We have models of good things," he said. "We need to look at public-private partnerships. When you have larger businesses that are moving to your town, or that already exist in your town, we developed a tax credit that gets you a different tax rate when you build day care facilities within your facility. It also shows that you care enough about your employees to keep their kids close."
Vacek agreed with Wilz.
"I think it's going to take everybody coming together, including businesses, to address the issue. I think there are collaborative ways to do it."
When it came to housing, Wilz believed it will take a hodgepodge of actions, from local entities providing site-ready development, to fixing up what is currently among the housing stock. A vast majority of homes in Ottumwa are over 45 years old with a median value of about $50,000.
"We're lacking in every kind of housing category," he said. "My home is nice, and I want to stay in it, but I don't need the home. So if there was an opportunity to find a condo or a 55-year-old living area, then we would move out of the house that we've already remodeled, and the next generation could move into these homes.
"But if you think building a home is difficult, try to find one. The market is just not there."
There also was a question about the property tax bill that just passed both legislative chambers and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last week. It aims to curb annual property tax growth at 3% or 8%, depending on the property. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency said the bill reduces property taxes for taxpayers, but also the revenue from those taxes to fund services.
"My biggest concern was that we're taking some local control away," Wilz said. "One thing I liked about it was that bonding will happen during a general election, so we're not doing a bunch of special elections.
"I'm not a big tax guy, and I'm not a big fee guy," he said. "I'm more of the governance side that says, 'We'll give you the monies and you're accountable for those monies. Do the right thing with them.'"
Another question that was asked concerned growing the workforce in the state while passing legislation that some prospective works see as discriminatory.
"No matter what law we put in place, it affects people good, bad or indifferent, and we hope we're not affecting people in the wrong way," Wilz said. "You make choices where you live based on rules put in place; if you like them you stay, if you don't you consider finding someplace else.
"The best practice we can do is to create an environment where youth see an opportunity to be here, grow here, and see southeast Iowa thrive again like it was when I was growing up," he said. "Some say we'll never get there again. And I say, 'You're probably right, because we're going to do it a different way. Today is a different day, and we can learn from what past."
