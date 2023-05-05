OTTUMWA — Vic Amoroso basically called Wapello County "unlucky."
Either way, the courthouse window-replacement project is in limbo, with more questions than answers.
Amoroso, of A&J Associates, told the board of supervisors there weren't a lot of good options for how and when to replace the windows, but his recommendation was to have the contractors get as much work done as soon as possible.
"All the windows [now] have either lead paint or asbestos," he said. "We have two contractors, one to replace the windows, the other to remove the lead paint and asbestos. We were hoping that we'd have windows this summer, but maybe they'll come at the end of September."
The hopeful thinking is that the more work that can be done in the summer and fall, the less will be done in the spring. Regardless, the asbestos removal will come first among the 130 windows. If there is a delay in getting that work done, then it was estimated only two or three windows per week could be installed in late fall.
However, if remediation of the lead paint and asbestos goes more quickly, five to six windows could be installed over a month or two of construction, moving the overall project along to where about one-third of the windows could be installed. Supervisor Brian Morgan said he hopes remediation can start late this summer, so a lot of that work can be done before the windows come in.
The conundrum is what happens when the project is broken up between fall and spring.
Amoroso recommended that windows be boarded up with an insulation board for a few months "that would actually be better from a comfort standpoint."
"I know it's a pain, but if you do that, you'll get them in and out of here faster, rather than the project going on until 2025," Amoroso said. "The other thing they're looking at is if we cut them loose, they're going to get other work because we're holding them up. I don't want to hold them up."
Recorder Lisa Kent asked if employees would be exposed to asbestos, which is on the outside of the windows, during the removal process.
"You won't be exposed because they have HEPA filters that are required by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources," he said. "So they'll do one window at a time on the outside, and they have to take the window off after the asbestos is gone.
"They have kind of a curtain enclosure, and they gown up and have vacuum cleaners to close it all off. It something that has to be done, and there's no way we can kick that can down the road any more. The lead paint and asbestos have to come off."
The county has extended the deadline for project until September of next year, at the contractors' request.
"We've pretty much told them to work when they could to try to keep the project moving," Morgan said. "But Christner (window installation contractor) can't do anything until the remediation is done.
"We'd like to get at least half the remediation done this year, and then maybe Christner can put one-third of the windows in," he said. "No one wants to be boarded up, but being boarded up for four months is a better than not having windows for 15 years and people dealing with what they've dealt with."
