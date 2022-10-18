Wine consumers and those interested in learning more about Iowa’s unique grapes and wines can do so at an upcoming event at Cedar Valley Winery in Jefferson County.
On Nov. 30, Cedar Valley Winery will open their doors for a presentation, discussion and tasting of wines made from Iowa-grown grapes. The workshop is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and features award-winning operations that are helping to advance Iowa’s wine industry.
“The goal of the workshops is to educate Iowans about grapes and wines produced in Iowa,” said Aude Watrelot, extension enology specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Winemakers from surrounding counties will also be present, and participants will learn more about what Iowa grapes and wines can offer.”
Watrelot is organizing this workshop, along with another at Covered Bridges Winery in Madison County on Nov. 9, and will be a featured speaker at both events. The workshops will also feature some suggestions on wines that pair well with specific foods, especially foods that are popular this time of year.
These workshops are geared toward consumers, winemakers and anyone who would like to learn more about Iowa grapes and wines. Registration is required to help with event planning and to ensure a spot.
For the Nov. 30 workshop at Cedar Valley Winery, email your information to Aude Watrelot at watrelot@iastate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.