OTTUMWA — It's happening quickly now.
For the second time in a week, the Ottumwa Community School District celebrated a significant achievement in its master project of reshuffling its grade levels.
The district on Tuesday marked the ground-breaking of an extension for Douma Elementary School, which will house first through fifth grades starting in the fall of 2024 from the current grade 1-2 configuration.
"For me this is twofold. Part of the reason I came back to Ottumwa is because I have such an affinity for it. So to be able to do this in a community you care so much about, it's really special," district superintendent Mike McGrory said. "What's exciting about our community is all the different things going on, where in most communities it would be difficult to get that buy-in.
"We're here today because our families wanted a personalized learning environment. This facility will be equipped with the latest technology."
School district officials and a pair of first-grade students, Deshawn Clark and Makenna Albertson, took part the dirt-turning ceremony. Clark and Albertson will be two of the first students to go to third grade in the new addition.
The expansion will cost about $16.8 million, with the project bid coming in about 21% under budget from what the school district originally estimated. Three alternates were included in the bid from Bi-State Contracting out of West Burlington.
Current Douma principal David Eaton is excited about what's to come for the school. It's anticipated he will continue to serve in his role as principal for grades 1-2, while another principal will be hired for grades 3-5.
"Our goal is to return to that destination school district, and having an innovative elementary learning facility right next door to us," he said. "With two smaller buildings in one, I definitely see that still as being that small, neighborhood feel."
That feel is what helped drive the push for a reshuffling of the south side buildings. It's what prompted sixth-graders to go to Liberty Elementary School starting next year, one year ahead of schedule, with seventh-grade to follow the year after.
"It's really important to our school district to have the ability for all of our students to be successful," McGrory said. "So with grade realignment, not only are the class sizes smaller and more personalized, it's the right alignment that will allow our kids to thrive in a smaller learning environment.
"So Evans will go from 1,100 kids to 700, and that's huge for us, because then the high school becomes a lot smaller. It's just the right alignment altogether."
As for Douma, Eaton is excited about what's ahead.
"Families know the teachers, and the teachers know the families," he said. "It will be nice because we'll be in one location."
