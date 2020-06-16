OTTUMWA — After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, work on a city and county project by Black Hawk Road is resuming.
“They made a second pour on our boat dock this morning,” Supervisor Jerry Parker said. “Got it all poured and ready for more concrete. We’re excited for the public to be able to use this once its all done.”
Supervisors agreed to renew a three-year contract with Cost Advisory Services, Inc, a company that helps the county calculate reimbursements on hidden costs. Jeff Lorenz, the president of CASI, addressed a letter to Wapello County Auditor Kelly Spurgeon writing that his company is “in the process of completing work on the final year of our current contract to provide cost allocation services to Wapello County.” Lorenz wrote in the letter the annual fee for the county will not change from the $6,100 prior to the three-year contract.
Supervisors also agreed $262,500 would be transferred to the secondary roads budget. County Engineer Jeff Skalberg said hours for the secondary roads department will change from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. effective June 29 “due to excessive forecasted heat during the summer.”