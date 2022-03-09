FAIRFIELD — Velocity Irish Dance will perform traditional and modern Irish dance and music at Fairfield Arts & Convention Center on March 26t at 7:30 p.m.
Velocity Irish Dance, the next generation of Irish tap, is an expressive, free, fast-paced and edgy performance driven by passion and pride. Led by five-time World Champion Irish dancer David Geaney, and Guinness World Record Holder Tyler Schwartz, the dancers are joined on stage by a crew of mind-blowing musicians to present the Irish traditions like you’ve ever seen them before.
Created by Geaney and World Record Holder for the fastest feet in the world, James Devine, these illustrious hoofers come together in an intimate, no-nonsense jam session of impossible scuffles and shuffles. A multimedia show for all ages that earnestly traces its evolution while toying with tradition, Velocity is a high-octane celebration of the past, present and future of Irish dance.
Geaney is a Dingle, Ireland native and five-time World Champion Dancer. He was awarded the 2014 “Man of the Year” by Irish Dancing Magazine and has amassed over five million views online for various performances. After an illustrious competitive career, amassing numerous major titles including All Ireland, European, All Scotland and Great Britain Championships alongside his five world titles, he has now set his sights on choreographing and performing to audiences worldwide.
Sticking with a theme, Geaney will be joined by Schwartz, named the 2017 “Man of the Year” by Irish Dancing Magazine and holder of multiple Guinness World Records for Irish dance.
The two superstars are supported by a company of dancers and musicians that bring Ireland to Iowa in a fantastic way.
Tickets are available at fairfieldacc.com or by calling the Box Office at 641-472-2787.