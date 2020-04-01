OTTUMWA — With gyms and the YMCA closed, it may be tough for some to find ways to stay active and healthy during social distancing, but Kathy Sisler, YMCA health and member services director, said it doesn’t have to be difficult.
“There are endless lists people can continue to do even though our doors are closed,” she said.
She suggested adults pursue different home workouts and families could walk, garden and even put on a scavenger hunt for their kids.
“It’s important to look at activities that are important for the kids,” she said. “We can get ideas from kids as well. They are so creative and have so many ideas. It’s important to make walks fun and important for parents to do activities alongside their kids. We want them to be active — young, old from kids to moms, dads and grandparents.”
The fun could be walking around the block and then racing home or even doing chalk art on driveways. With the warmer weather, Sisler said, people should take every opportunity they can to be outside.
“We are very lucky it’s spring time,” she said. “It’s the best resource and the best time to get out of the house. Sunshine and fresh air is so healthy. There’s a number of trails. Tom [Sisler’s husband and Ottumwa YMCA CEO] and I have walked for miles. There are so many opportunities to be out in nature; it’s so healthy.”
Sisler also recommends families check out the Hy-Vee KidsFit, which is a free, online tool that recommends workouts and healthy meals for families.
Sisler said staying healthy during the pandemic and quarantine goes beyond the physical aspect. “It benefits a person mentally and emotionally,” she said. “It’s important for people to be active physically, mentally and socially.”
In a time where social distancing is the norm, Sisler said, people should take the time to make connections with others. They could make phone calls or FaceTime, checking in on their loved ones’ mental health. She encourages people to ask themselves how they can seek connections while practicing social distancing.
Sisler is also working with YMCA staff to share advice for staying healthy on their Facebook page, from workouts to “mindful moments,” which are mental de-stressers. YMCA employees are also working on what they call Y Street journals, which list workouts and healthy habits people can pursue everyday.
“It also includes segments of questions which ask how they are feeling,” she said. “They can help with any anxious feelings. It’s a series for young and old to do and I would encourage them to try them. There is positivity with the ‘Y Street Journals’ that will be a great resource if they choose to do that.”
Sisler said families can continue connections by pulling up old photos. Friends could write letters to each other or write letters to “people on the front lines from grocery workers to medical personnel.”
Aside from encouraging people to stay healthy and active, she also advocates for kindness, finding ways for others to “pay it forward” and be thankful for the blessings people have.
“There’s a lot of good happening with our community and world,” she said. “It’s really important to do what we can. It’s allowing us to realize what’s important.”