OTTUMWA — Along the Wapello County River Trail Saturday, Pop and R&B music were bumping, walkers and runners were stretching and Ottumwa YMCA employees were ready to take on a new tradition: The YMCA Leap Day 5k/10k.
Participants took off at the sound of an air horn.
“Instead of it being, the St.Patty’s 5k, this year we changed it from the St.Patty’s 5k to the Leap Day[race/walk],” Garrett Ross, YMCA membership/marketing director said. “It’s a unique opportunity. It’s fun and makes people think about it.”
Ottumwa YMCA CEO Tom Sisler said the event itself was not the only unique concept. “We call our runners today ‘leaplings,’” he said with a laugh, “just for the fun of it.”
The music also added to the fun. “You gotta create the atmosphere,” Ross said, “whenever you’ve got anything like this, the event or any kind of fun, you got to create an atmosphere for all of this. You’ve got to get people excited.”
The temperatures, Ross said, also helped create a successful turnout.
“We’ve been blessed with an incredible day,” he said. “This temperature is really great to help bring your core temperature down as well. So really it’s an equilibrium that will probably give a lot of racers a great time today.”
“It’s a kick off for the spring,” Ross added. “It’s always right on the cusp of it. All of us Iowans are usually sitting around, wondering if it’s going to blizzard on us again. It’s a great kickoff.”
The kickoff, Ross said, boosted motivation.
“It’s encouragement on so many levels,” he said. “It’s encouragement on levels of not just staying active and healthy and making sure to keep that paramount, but it’s also about family, that’s the X-Factor.”
Amber Paull and her fiancé Paul Lauer ran the 5k to get healthier. They both recently became YMCA members and wanted to participate in the race.
It was Paull’s first 5k. Overall, she had a positive experience.
“I haven’t ran for a long time, so it was just kind of peeling off the band aid today,” she said laughing. I’m feeling pretty good better than I thought I would … I loved it. It always, of course, feels better after you’re done.”
Lauer agreed. “I liked it,” he said. “I enjoyed it. It was fun. Starting it, I didn’t feel that great about doing it, but after I got a run in I felt pretty good. I felt better than I expected. It felt good to accomplish it and be done.”
Pete Thompson ran the 10 k to get a run in and support the YMCA.
“The Y is such a great organization,” he said. “They do so much for the community and I like to run so I figured I’m going to come out and support an organization and support a hobby that I enjoy. I get to do two with one and it’s a beautiful morning.”
Thompson also gained a sense of self-accomplishment. He ran 45 seconds faster in the 10k than he did last year, something he was pleased about especially since he is preparing for a marathon in October.
Thompson said the boosted time was due to his form and positive mentality.
“I start thinking about the people that I’m running for,” Thompson said, “and that translates into what the Y does. It all blends together; what I’m doing to improve myself, what the Y is doing to improve the community and what I can do to help others I’ve never even met. So really that’s what I focus on when I run. It’s not ‘hey look at that, it’s a bird,’ it’s about other people.”