OTTUMWA — The Legacy Foundation is pleased to announce over $10,800 in grants awarded to local nonprofits to support youth development through our Legacy Youth Alliance.
The Legacy Youth Alliance comprises high school students from the Ottumwa, Cardinal, Eddyville, and Pekin school districts, as well as homeschooled students, who are dedicated to education, volunteerism, and grant-making to develop leadership skills and improve communities in Wapello County.
All grant proposals submitted to the Legacy Youth Alliance must be for a youth-led project or a youth-serving program. The Legacy Youth Alliance funding priorities are impactful projects that address literacy, reading proficiency, post-secondary education, and physical, mental, or social wellness.
The organizations and projects funded are:
— American Home Finding Association to assist with Truthought Interactive Cognitive Behavioral Curriculum
— Cardinal Youth Foundation to purchase a Sensory Sand Table for their Retreat Room
— Cardinal Youth Foundation for Preschool Level-Up Literacy & STEM Materials
— iJAG Ottumwa for Ottumwa Leads Employer Recognition Luncheon and graduation cords.
— Ottumwa Community Children’s Playhouse to assist with Spring Fling K-5 Dance
— Pekin Community Scholarship Fund for Pekin Photography Club for a camera and ancillary equipment
The next Legacy Youth Alliance application cycle runs Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. To learn more about all our grant programs available, visit the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation's website, www.ottumwalegacy.org.
