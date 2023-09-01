DES MOINES — Dale Family Club Lambs of Tiffin won the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion banners in the Jackpot Lamb show judged at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Results involving area participants include:
Commercial Ewe 2
3) Sundown Show Lambs, Centerville, Joanie, 1/2/2023
4) Sundown Show Lambs, Centerville, Chevy, 1/22/2023
5) Jenna Hindman, Albia, Snowball, 2/28/2023
Crossbred Black Face 1
3) Cody Wynn, Albia, Millard, 2/15/2023
