Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Areas of dense fog. Low 23F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Areas of dense fog. Low 23F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.