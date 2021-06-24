OTTUMWA — After five years of restoration, the Berlin Express B-25 Mitchell Bomber is out on its first tour with a stop in Ottumwa.
“You’re in for a real treat,” Pam Kaupins, member of the Airport Commission and chairperson of Saturday’s airport open house, told a group of media Thursday afternoon as they prepared to board a flight. “It’s really one of those moments of a lifetime.”
The public will have the opportunity to take flights during the open house Saturday, which is a celebration of the completion of the airport’s runway project. The project was actually completed last year, but Kaupins said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration was delayed.
“We’re in the top-10 longest runways in the state,” Ottumwa Mayor Tom Lazio said, after the project extended the runway to just over 6,000 feet. The longer runway allows for more air traffic to come in, even military, Kaupins noted.
As for the military aircraft coming in to join the celebration, it was a matter of having the right contacts. The airport and Legacy Foundation, which is hosting the celebration, used the contacts developed when hosting Fly Iowa and Fly Ottumwa air shows in recent years. Kaupins said they reached out and scheduled the Ottumwa event around the aircraft’s availability.
It just so happens, it hit the same weekend as the annual Ottumwa Pro Balloon Races, which inspired organizers to market the open house as “Look Up Ottumwa.”
According to the B-25 media kit, the plane model was utilized during World War II after a call was put out in 1939 for aircraft companies to put out a medium bomber “That was able to carry a bomb load of 2,400 pounds for 1,200 miles at a speed of 300 mph. It’s a twin-engine, twin-tailed aircraft that was used by all three major branches of the U.S. armed forces, seriving in all theaters of conflict but primarily in the Pacific. Most notably, B-25s were utilized in the Doolittle Raids in April 1942 as a counterattack on Japan after the Pearl Harbor bombing. They were also utilized by the 345th Bomb Group known as the Air Apaches. “The last B-25 was retired from service in May 1960,” the media kit reads.
The Berlin Express itself can be found in the film “Catch-22” as a VIP transport for Orson Welles’ Brig. Gen. Dreedle as well as a Bomber named the “Berlin Express.” After trading hands several times through the years, it is now under the operation of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) based out of Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
On Saturday, Ottumwa-area residents can view and even ride the Berlin Express for a fee during the open house. The fees, a crew member said before the flight, allows for the organization and the crew — nearly entirely volunteers with a passion for aviation — to keep it flying rather than sitting unused in a museum.
Additionally, a C-130 is arriving Friday and will be available for viewing during the open house as well as the airport’s helicopters. A fly-in breakfast will be served for a fee, airplane rides for a fee, a car and truck show, a runway ribbon cutting, runway tours, and tours of the renovation of the Naval Air Station.