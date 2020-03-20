OTTUMWA — As impacts from the COVID-19 virus spread, food pantries and food banks are balancing meeting clients’ needs with social distancing protocols — all while expecting an uptick in clients.
“We need to dramatically increase our food supplies as it’s now more important than ever,” said Dylan Lampe, senior manager of marketing and communications at the Food Bank of Iowa. “Frankly we have to add food orders to meet the rising need as shutdowns occur.”
Volunteers are an important part of that mission. The food bank is seeking volunteers to pack food supplies and distribute them to food pantries across southeast Iowa as they shift to pickup and drive-thru models.
One of the facilities adjusting to that model is the Ecumenical Lord’s Cupboard in Ottumwa.
“This is all temporary. We’re trying to keep people safe,” said Jessi Milner, executive director (disclosure: she is also the wife of Courier Managing Editor Matt Milner).
Starting Monday, the Lord’s Cupboard will be open on a limited, appointment-only basis.
“Everything is prepackaged,” Milner said. “We prepackaged before with a little bit of choices, but now everything’s going to be prepackaged. If clients have a food allergy, I’d really like to know that.”
Like the food bank, volunteers are key. “I would love to have new volunteers, but right now, I want everybody to be safe,” Milner said. “If they’re younger and not working, especially since there’s a lot of people not working right now, call and I’ll see what I can do.”
With social distancing protocols in mind, volunteers at the food bank will be limited to groups of 10, and they must stay home if sick. They also need to be capable of lifting 30 pounds.
It’s not just volunteers that are needed to get through the next several weeks. Donations will be key as well.
Milner said shelf-stable items like macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly are always good options. “I tell people to buy things that comfort them,” she said. “Especially when talking to youth, I say, ‘If you were getting a basket of food, what are the things you would want in it? Those are the things you buy.’”
One thing Milner is good on: toilet paper. “I have to buy toilet paper. Fortunately, before all this was going on, I ordered 8-10 cases, so we’re doing good on toilet paper,” she said. “Usually when I get down to about two cases, I order more. My timing on it this time was really, really good.”
That means in addition to their food supplies, clients will still be receiving rolls in their bags. “They will be getting toilet paper. Not a lot, because I don’t know how long this is going to last, but clients will be receiving toilet paper.”
“As the situation changes by the hours, we need to be agile and adjust to everything,” Lampe said. “We need financial support, we need our volunteers. As our CEO said, ‘This is a marathon, not a sprint.’ We have to continue to get food out there. We must be consistent, and we got the right stuff to make that happen.”