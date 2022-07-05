CLIVE — Starting July 18, the Lotto America game will draw numbers on Monday, giving the game three drawings per week.
The full lineup of drawings will be Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The Lotto America change follows the same move in Powerball. That game added Monday drawings in August 2021, expanding its lineup to three weekly drawings, also on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. And that same year, the Lucky for Life game moved from two drawings per week to drawings each night.
The changes are designed to produce more winners and larger, faster-growing jackpots.
While Lotto America’s schedule for drawings will soon change, the game’s $1 ticket price, odds of winning and set cash prizes will remain the same. Players will continue to choose five numbers from a pool of 52 for the white balls, and one number from a separate pool of 10 for the Star Ball®. The All Star Bonus add-on feature is available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
Players win the Lotto America jackpot by matching all six numbers selected in one of its drawings. Other prize levels in the game range from $2 up to $100,000.
