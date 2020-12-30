OTTUMWA — The city's Historic Preservation Commission is postponing the holiday luminary lighting project indefinitely.
The project, originally scheduled to take place Dec. 23, was postponed and moved to New Year's Eve due to high winds. This time, the safety of volunteers was at stake as Tuesday's winter storm forced the second postponement.
"The recent snow and ice storm left behind difficult conditions on our sidewalks in historic neighborhoods," commission chair Dennis Willhoit said.
Historic Preservation Month is in May, and Willhoit hopes the project can take place during that month.