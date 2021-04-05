OTTUMWA — The League of Women Voters is hosting an outdoor event this week in support of the For the People Act.
Wednesday’s event is part of a nationwide push to encourage the U.S. Senate, including members from Iowa, to pass the act, which made its way through the House of Representatives last month. The bill expands and protects the freedom to vote, ends gerrymandering, and restore transparency in government.
Ottumwa’s league will gather in a social distanced event at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Central Park at the intersection of Fourth and Court streets and includes banners and visuals.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Mary Stewart at 641-680-3260.