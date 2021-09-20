OTTUMWA — A new manufacturer is coming to Ottumwa.
MAAX Spas, a hot tub and swim spa manufacturer based in Chandler, Arizona, will begin operations later this year at the former Universal Rundle facility at 2908 N. Court St., said Sharon Stroh, vice president of industrial development at Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress.
Currently, building improvements are the priority. A full energy audit has been performed on the 90,000-square-foot facility, with upgrades to roofing, lighting, fire suppression and air quality to follow, according to the release from GOPIP. Equipment installation and hiring for production, maintenance and back office support are slated for later in the fall.
Current figures show the facility will have an significant economic impact for Ottumwa, with 100 new or retained jobs, nearly $23 million in sales and $6 million in payroll, according to GOPIP. Spas are expected to roll off the line before 2022, said Mel Messer, plant manager for MAAX Spas.
The facility will produce the Vita Spa STR and American Whirlpool PowerPool swim spa lines, which will be distributed to a market of more than 26 countries. MAAX Spas swim spa lines offer 20 models.
