OTTUMWA — Davis County Community School District Superintendent Dan Maeder will be the featured speaker at Thursday's Veterans Day program at the VFW Post 775.
The event begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.
Maeder, a decorated member and lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard, served two tours in Iraq and was also called up to activity duty in Des Moines at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to help coordinate logistics, such as the founding of Test Iowa sites. He also worked with the Iowa Department of Health among his duties during the pandemic.
Maeder has earned a Bronze Star, among other honors, during a 33-year career in the Army National Guard.
Also speaking will be Post 775 senior vice commander Leonard Sloat, Post 775 auxiliary past state present Mary Ann Ransford and American Legion Post 3 commander Rick Kleinman.
Terry Bradley, the Wapello County Director of Veterans Affairs, also will present the county's veteran of the year. VFW chaplain Doug McAntire, newly elected to the Ottumwa City Council, will say the invocation and give a closing prayer.
There will be an honor guard/firing squad salute to deceased veterans by Post 3 and VFW Post 775.