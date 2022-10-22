FAIRFIELD — When it comes to finding and treating breast cancer, Dr. Scott Stoeger believes his role comes down to one premise.
"The ultimate goal is to be minimally invasive," he said.
Indeed, working with both Magseed and Magtrace does the trick, and best of luck finding it anywhere near. However, Jefferson County Health Center is one of those places.
The hospital in May offered services for both procedures, and is the only health center in an 80-mile radius to offer them. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics do not, but Stoeger, the general surgeon at JCHC, has worked with it — 2 1/2 hours away in Waterloo.
"I think we're always trying to improve on how do things in medicine, and patients have much more satisfaction having the Magseed placed," he said. "The patients have liked it. It's just a matter of having them understand the whole process. It makes their day a little easier."
The process for both is fairly straightforward, and they can go hand-in-hand. When a cancer tumor is discovered, an iron seed (Magseed) that is smaller than a grain of rice and about as thin as lead in a mechanical pencil, is injected into the tumor, where it stays in place. The seed gives off a signal, without any side effects.
The Magseed procedure can be done well in advance of the operation to remove the tumor, and several seeds can also be injected as they will show up under ultrasound. According to data from Endomag, the producers of Magseed and Magtrace, "almost 9 in 10 patients had their cancer removed in a single surgery."
Before seeds were developed, a wire stuck out of the breast to note where a tumor was located, Stoeger said. By implanting a seed, it alleviates the discomfort.
"If you have a wire in place, I'm hamstrung by where I can make an incision because you have to include the wire in that decision-making," he said. "With the Magseed, I can do a much more cosmetic surgery because I can choose the shortest path to get to the tumor." He noted an incision is usually about 2 centimeters long.
"You know, 30 or 40 years ago, it used to be that if you got diagnosed with breast cancer, you were having a mastectomy, and it was a full, big surgery," he said. "We found that whether you do a minimally invasive with a small incision versus a big surgery, the outcomes, depending on the type of cancer, really aren't that much different."
Magtrace is used to determine if a cancer has spread, and helps doctors to determine what stage the cancer is in. It is a fluid that is injected into the nipple, and then travels to the lymph nodes in the arm pit, where is colors the node to offer visualization.
Magtrace replaces a blue dye that used to be injected, but also was radioactive and caused serious allergic reactions in some patients. The Magtrace injection, as is the case of Magseed, can be done weeks in advance of surgery, so that the only thing done during the day of surgery is the surgery. Magtrace has an average detection rate of 99.3%.
"With Magtrace, it's like taking a couple doses of iron. So the only time you really worry about it is in patients who have an iron overload syndrome, which is pretty rare," Stoeger said. "When you use the blue dye, it had to be done the day of surgery."
Ian Bee, the marketing at community relations director at the hospital, said Stoeger was at the forefront of getting Magseed and Magtrace to the hospital. Stoeger said he probably worked with 20 to 30 patients on the process in Waterloo.
"Dr. Stoeger had these ideas, we had the ability to make these quick decisions that this was a good idea for our community, and great for southeast Iowa," Bee said. "His experience led this effort, and we were able to get that idea to reality."
Stoeger said it was important to keep breast cancer patients in the area.
"It's actually pretty easy to set up and easy to use, but in terms of adding a new service line to the hospital, this was one of the most straight-forward ways to go," he said.
"It's always hard to add a new technology to the hospital because of the financial side, the training side, budgeting, board approval," Stoeger said. "There are a lot of steps that go into it. You have the operating room staff, radiology, myself ... there's a lot of people that have been involved in the process from the start.
"For breast cancer patients I typically see them every three to six months afterward for about the first three years and then yearly for the next couple," he said. "If you send all these patients to have breast cancer surgery at a different facility, you might be losing for the surgery but also follow-ups and treatments. A lot of patients would like to have continuity of care."
