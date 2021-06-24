OTTUMWA — Law enforcement officials in two counties responded to a stolen vehicle in which two occupants were apprehended quickly and another fled on foot Wednesday evening.
Mahaska County officers were following the vehicle, taken from Adventureland in Altoona, south on Highway 63 heading toward Wapello County about 5:30 p.m.
The vehicle attempted to elude officers, but it was shut down using the vehicle's on-board computer system. Rodnjja Martin, 18, of Windsor Heights, and Beyonce Davis, 20, of Clive, attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody without incident. A search continued for the third occupant, Joseph Kelly, 20, of Des Moines, around Eddyville Road west of Ottumwa.
Just after 8 p.m., the Wapello County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call stating that a male was walking around a residence in the 13000 block of 165th Avenue in rural Wapello County. The caller was not home at the time, but saw the male on video remotely from surveillance cameras outside the residence.
The subject was not immediately located, but deputies found him in a bean field on 138th Street west of 165th Avenue. He attempted to flee on foot but deputies took him into custody without incident.
The list of charges issued against the three subjects:
• Martin and Davis were both charged with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and possession of stolen property (Class C felony).
• Kelly was charged with ongoing criminal conduct (a Class B felony) possession of stolen property (Class C felony), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor), harassment of public officers and employees (simple misdemeanor), and criminal trespass (simple misdemeanor).
All three are being held at the Wapello County Jail. Martin and Davis are being held in lieu of $10,000 bond, while Kelly is being held in lieu of $35,000 bond.
Along with the two sheriff's offices, the Iowa State Patrol also responded to the incident.