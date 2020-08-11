OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department said a Mahaska County Sheriff's Deputy has died after being accidentally shot in the torso Tuesday morning.
Police responded at 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday to the 700 block of Edwards Drive for the report of someone being accidentally shot with a firearm. Brian Rainey, 35, of rural Mahaska County, was identified as the victim. Authorities said he had been shot in the torso. The wound was fatal.
Rainey was a deputy sheriff for the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office and was off-duty at the time of the incident.
The Ottumwa Police Department said their investigation into the incident supported the report that the discharge of the firearm was accidental. The identity of the individual who shot the firearm was not released.
In a statement, the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said funeral arrangements are pending with the Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa, according to the statement.