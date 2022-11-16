OTTUMWA — Meridian Credit Union proudly presents Main Street Ottumwa's Holiday Open Houses Thursday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Start your Holiday shopping by visiting locally-owned and operated small businesses in Downtown Ottumwa. Enjoy carriage rides, in-store specials and Holiday cheer as you stroll from one business to another.
Also join in Small Business BINGO.Pick up bingo a card at any participating businesses. After you have a “straight-line” BINGO, sign your name and contact out on card and leave at a participating business. Horse-and-buggy rides will be available at no charge from one end of the district to the other.
The Central Park Tree Lighting ceremony will take place Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. Before the large city tree is lit, 120 memory trees trimmed with white lights and large red bows will be individually lit as the names of the tree's honorees are read aloud. Holiday music will be played.
Main Street Ottumwa will be celebrating Small Business Saturday with a Snowball Drop on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Market and Main streets.
Hundreds of "snowballs" sponsored by participating businesses, each worth a prize, will be dropped from an Ottumwa firetruck. One ball can be used per person per business. Prizes range from discounted merchandise to bigger prizes.
Main Street Ottumwa is partnering with American Gothic Performing Arts Festival to present its annual “Around Town & Downtown Holiday Homes” — a tour of lavishly decorated holiday homes and downtown lofts.
Tours are available Dec. 2 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now at the Hotel Ottumwa and online at www.mainstreetottumwa.com. Door prizes include a $500 in-store credit to Floor to Ceiling, an outdoor grill from Iowa BBQ Store, a custom painting by Chris Abigt, and several more.
Tour Holiday Home Locations:
— Dalbey Home at 1941 Albia Road
— Poole Home at 8 Birchwood Heights
— Loft apartment at 118 N Market
— Martin Apartment at 320 E. Main St.
— Willhoit-Nino Liu Home at 334 E. Fifth St.
For information regarding any of these events please contact Main Street Ottumwa at 641-814-5225 or by email at director@mainstreetottumwa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.