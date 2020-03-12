OTTUMWA — A major roadway to and from Ottumwa will close later this month as the Iowa Department of Transportation begins work on Highway 63 south of Ottumwa.
Both the north- and southbound lanes will close March 23 between River Road and just north Mary Street. A detour around the area will be marked. Signs will be placed along the route to alert drivers.
Traffic approaching from the south will use River Road/County Road J-12 to Madison Avenue, and will then proceed north into town. Traffic heading south on Highway 63 will take Madison Avenue to River Road before rejoining the highway.
IDOT said the project “includes the grading and paving of a new four-lane divided highway from River Road/Wapello County Road J-12 to U.S. 34. The existing bridge over a drainage ditch will be also be replaced with a new bridge, and the existing bridge over a bike trail will be replaced with a reinforced box culvert.”
Work will continue until late this fall.