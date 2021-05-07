OTTUMWA — Make Ottumwa Shine kicks off next weekend.
The annual spring cleanup runs May 16-22. Those wanting to spruce up their neighborhood or other areas of town can reserve a location on the city website or by calling the recycling center at 641-683-0685.
Purple trash bags and latex gloves are available at the recycling center. Once volunteers complete their cleanup, contact the Building Code and Enforcement office at 641-683-0610 or the recycling center and let staff know where bags can be collected.
A list of areas available for adoption can be found at www.ottumwa.us. For more information, call the recycling center at the number above.