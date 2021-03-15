OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District has made its plan to make up snow days official.
Students will adjust their Friday schedule three times in May; instead of dismissing at 1 p.m. for professional development May 14, 21 and 28, classes will dismiss at 3:15 p.m. instead. In addition, students will return after Memorial Day for a shortened day of classes; the final day of school will be Tuesday, June 1, with dismissal at 2:10 p.m.
This schedule is a result of missed instructional time due to several weather delays, cancellations and unscheduled early dismissals.The 2020-21 school calendar had enough hours scheduled to make up five missed days. Once those were factored in, the district had a remaining 12.41 hours to make up. This adjust in schedule makes up for those missed hours.