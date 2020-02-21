OTTUMWA — Police say a man punched an officer Thursday as they tried to arrest him, adding to charges he already faced.
The incident began at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, when a caller reported a disturbance in the 1100 block of Hammond Avenue. The caller said a man was threatening to kill another person inside a home.
When police arrived, they found William Joseph Forney, 23, 1130 Hammond Ave., who was wanted on a Jefferson County warrant. Forney had not appeared in court for sentencing on charges of eluding and driving while barred.
Forney had no intention of appearing Thursday, either. Police said he punched an officer in the face and bit the officer on the thigh — breaking the skin. Another officer had minor injuries in the scuffle.
Forney now faces charges of assault on an officer, an aggravated misdemeanor, and interference with official acts.